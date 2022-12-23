Mary Jean Just

Mary Jean Just, 92, of Cumberland, passed peacefully on December 19, 2022, at Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake. She was born on June 21, 1930, in Clarkson, NE, to Rudolf and Otillia (Smejkle) Subrt.

She was married in Haugen, WI, on November 28, 1953, to Elwood "Bud" Just, who preceded her in death on August 3, 2019.

