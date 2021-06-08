Mary Jane Roy passed away on February 2, 2021.
She was born on August 6, 1938, to Arnold and Viola Grage of Washburn. She graduated from Washburn High School and attended college in La Crosse and Superior.
On August 30, 1958, she married James B. Roy at Warren Methodist Church in Washburn. She and Jim were married for 60 years.
Mary Jane was a member of St. Croix Presbyterian Church and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 499 of Gordon.
Mary Jane is survived by her children, Jacqueline Roy, Juliana (Greg) Grell, James (Gloria) Roy, Jerome (Penny) Roy, and Jason (Lisa) Roy; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; her sister, Diane (Lou) Nemeth; brother-in-law, Gene (Lu Ann) Roy; sister-in-law, Donna Vuchichevich; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband, James.
A memorial service will be held at St. Croix Presbyterian Church of Gordon at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 18, with interment at Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery near Spooner at 2 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.