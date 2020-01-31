Mary Emerson

Mary Minerva Emerson, 92, of Spooner passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020.
Born on June 16, 1927, she was the second oldest of nine children born to Edward and Mary Zehm of Casey Township. Mary was united in marriage to David Emerson on October 24, 1947, in Pine City, Minnesota.
Mary loved being outdoors as much as possible. When you drove up to her home, you could expect to find her in the garden, picking vegetables and tending to her flowers. If not there, then you might have found her fishing for sunnies over at Casey Creek. She enjoyed traveling with family whenever she could. Road trips were a favorite.
Mary believed strongly in education and often encouraged others to continue their own learning. She, herself, completed her Master Gardner training while in her late 70s.
Mary was a public servant to the Washburn County area her entire adult life supporting causes that were important to her. She was an avid environmentalist, fighting all the way to the United States Supreme Court. Her feisty determination and twinkling eyes will be missed by all who loved and cared for her.
Mary is survived by her sisters, Joan Love and Barbara Love; her children, Marlene Jacker of Spooner, Eileen Zaloudek of Sarona, Donald (Becky) Emerson of Spooner, Irene (Art) Willers of Star Prairie, and Michael (Julie) Emerson of Spooner; and by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David; brothers, Edward Zehm and Richard Zehm; sisters, Edna Grimm, Jean Love, Betty Seckora, and Carol Petz; son-in-law, Edward Zaloudek; and grandson-in-law, DJ Daigle.
A funeral service for Mary will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 11 a.m. at Spooner Wesleyan Church with Pastor Ronald Gormong officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at Spooner Funeral Home and on Saturday for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Earl Cemetery in Earl. Arrangements were entrusted to Spooner Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left for Mary’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
