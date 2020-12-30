Mary Ellen Harper, 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.
Mary Ellen was born in Minong on August 19, 1930, to James Henry and Dorris Darling (Pierce) Langdon. She went to school in Minong, then met Robert Johnson after his time in the Army. Mary Ellen and Robert Wesley Johnson were married on January 20, 1948. He passed away on September 15, 1979. They had four daughters, Marsha, Roberta (Bobbi), Connie, and Denise.
Mary Ellen married Don Harper on July 16, 1982. He passed away on March 29, 2020. Don had three boys and a girl, Donn, Wayne, Cliff, and Gretchen.
Mary Ellen’s life in Minong was full with family and friends. She was a seamstress, cake decorator, CNA, and was in TOPS (she did diet but we think it was more for the talking and being with friends). She made wreaths, loved her garden, helped Don with his boat motors, and loved to garage sale.
She is survived by her sister, Velma Kending; brothers, Joe (Bernie) and Ronnie (Gloria) Langdon of Trego; son-in-law, John Lawson; daughters, Roberta (Bobbi) Lucas of Spooner, Connie Rennock of Trego, and Denise (Wayne) Johnson of Springbrook; stepsons (sons), Wayne (Holly) of New Richmond and Cliff (Darla) of Grantsburg; and stepdaughter (daughter), Gretchen of Bonita Springs, Florida; 18 grandkids; 34 great-grandkids; and seven great-great-grandkids.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Dorris Langdon; her sisters, Allene Grissom and Doris Jean Beam; her first husband, Robert Wesley Johnson; granddaughter, Trisha Lucas; great-grandson, Ross Ackerson; stepson (son), Donn Harper; second husband, Don Leon Harper; son-in-law, Daniel Lucas; and daughter, Marsha Lucas/Lawson.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Jan. 4, at 2 p.m. at Spooner Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.
Memorials may be directed to Connie Rennock, PO Box 635, Spooner, WI 54801.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Mary Ellen’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
