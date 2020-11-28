Mary Ann Walsh, 80, passed away at Spooner Health in Spooner on November 24, 2020, with her family by her side.
Mary Ann was born in Chicago on May 8, 1940, to John P. Strobel and Helene “Lol” (McFall) Strobel. She grew up in Maywood, Illinois.
Mary Ann graduated from Mundelein College in Chicago in 1962, with a double bachelor’s degree in education and Spanish. On June 20, 1964, she married the love of her life, Pat Walsh. She and Pat moved to Downers Grove, Illinois, where they raised their family. Upon retirement in 1998, they moved to Long Lake, Wisconsin, where they enjoyed spending time with family.
Mary Ann was a devout Catholic with a strong child-like faith, sharing God’s love with everyone. She was an openhearted, enthusiastic, welcoming woman who loved and treasured spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed nature, birdwatching, Bible studies, bridge clubs, and book clubs.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Pat; sons, Pat (Jeanne) Walsh and Daniel (Cynthia Kyle) Walsh; brothers, Jack (Katie) Strobel and Daniel Strobel; sister, Helene (Todd Foxx) Strobel; grandchildren, Nate (Katie) Walsh, Emily (Trenten) Holub, Megan (Noah Liddle) Walsh, Allison (Cody Dressen) Walsh, Mackenzie Walsh, Kylie (Nick Brettschneider) Walsh, and Caitlyn Walsh; great-grandchildren, Parker Holub, Ella Holub, and Najiah Mosley; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her son, Timothy Walsh, and her brother, James (Sarah) Strobel, and sister-in-law Jean Strobel.
Special thanks to the staff at Spooner Health for their care and love during Mary Ann’s final days.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Spooner Funeral Home Online memories or condolences for Mary Ann’s family may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
