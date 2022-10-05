...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM THURSDAY TO 4 AM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Grand Marais to Taconite Harbor MN, Taconite Harbor to
Silver Bay Harbor MN, Silver Bay Harbor to Two Harbors MN, Two
Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...From 1 AM Thursday to 4 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Mary Ann Kies, age 83, a current resident of Shell Lake, and formerly of Spooner, died on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home with family.
Born to Charles William Meglic and Ann Katherine Misko on December 17, 1938, in the quiet little village of Draper, WI, Mary Ann came into her life on a small family homestead. Growing up in the Depression Era, she learned gardening, which turned into something she enjoyed throughout her life. She often walked through her gardens naming all her plants one by one and less enthusiastically engaged in the unending weed competition. Her favorite flower was the hydrangea by far. She even gardened into her last days, cultivating flowers and vegetables in her “Hillbilly” garden to satisfy her desire to nurture the plants and her tastebuds.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.