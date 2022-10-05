Mary Ann Kies

Mary Ann Kies, age 83, a current resident of Shell Lake, and formerly of Spooner, died on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at her home with family.

Born to Charles William Meglic and Ann Katherine Misko on December 17, 1938, in the quiet little village of Draper, WI, Mary Ann came into her life on a small family homestead. Growing up in the Depression Era, she learned gardening, which turned into something she enjoyed throughout her life. She often walked through her gardens naming all her plants one by one and less enthusiastically engaged in the unending weed competition. Her favorite flower was the hydrangea by far. She even gardened into her last days, cultivating flowers and vegetables in her “Hillbilly” garden to satisfy her desire to nurture the plants and her tastebuds.

