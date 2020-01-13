Marvin Ellsworth Pellett, 83, a current resident of Shell Lake and formerly of Baraboo, died on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Spooner.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Shell Lake, and interment took place at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Baraboo.
Online memories and or condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
