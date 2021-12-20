Martha Hinde

Martha L. (Itutis) Hinde, 97, Minong, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Born on Aug. 8, 1924, in Spring Valley, Illinois, Martha was the daughter of Felix Aitutis and Mary Barbara Eitutis.
Upon graduating from Spring Valley high school, Martha was employed at the B-Z-B Knitting Company. On May 18, 1946, Martha was united in marriage to George D. Hinde in Loves Park, Illinois. The three boys were born in the following years, George served in the Navy, and Martha worked as a waitress in Loves Park. In 1965, they moved to Wascott, Wisconsin, and purchased MarLu’s Resort on Cranberry Lake.
Owning a resort was much work, but the memories bring smiles. MarLu’s was a home away from home for many cabin renters, who became a part of the Hinde family. Martha wanted people to feel comfortable while they relaxed - the homemade donuts were a favorite treat! During this time, Martha drove a bus for the Minong School District. She handled the snowy roads and students without any complaints.
In 1978, the resort sold, but George and Martha, who loved the woodsy area, moved to a nearby home. Martha, who had a reputation for being hard-working, missed interacting with people. Therefore, she accepted a job at the Wascott Corner Store. Recently during a day trip, Martha visited the Wascott area and reminisced.
After George passed away in 1996, Martha moved to an apartment in Minong, Wisconsin. Walking continued to be her favorite pastime, as well as putting together puzzles, feeding the birds, watching Wheel of Fortune, and planting flowers outside her patio door. Anyone who knew Martha was aware that going to BINGO was reserved for Thursdays!
Martha was a serene person who questioned her shyness. With that said, she was proud of the family’s four generations and their accomplishments. After years of living in the apartment complex, Martha welcomed her neighbors as family. Together, they would decorate the Christmas tree and enjoy many holidays. Memories. We will remember Martha’s smile, the enjoyment in dressing up, her choice of coordinating earrings, and most importantly, her strong will.
A special thank you goes to the ICU nurses and doctors at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake, WI, who cared for Martha during her illness.
Martha is preceded in death by her husband, George; parents, Felix and Mary; brothers, Dominic Eitutis, Edward Aitutis, Felix Eitutis, Leonard Eitutis, Stanley Eitutis; sisters, Bernice Holm, Della Rasmus, Josephine Rolando, Lucille Vancauwenberge; great-grandson, Boston Alan Mason; and friends, Bob Jansen, and Dorothy Karwoski.
The surviving family will deeply miss Martha - sons, Gary (Chary) Hinde of Pecatonica, Illinois, Gregory (Linda) Hinde of Radisson, Wisconsin, George (Claudia Grenier) Hinde of Superior, Wisconsin; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
A private family service was held by the Solon Springs Funeral Home in Solon Springs, Wisconsin, at the Wascott Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.