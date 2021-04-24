Marlis Jean Stoner (Terry), 77, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.
Marlis was born on October 5, 1943, in Gordon to Theodore and Dorothy Terry. Marlis had five children, nine grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren that she loved very much.
She had a love for cats. Especially her Charlie. Her other loves were the Minnesota Vikings, Milwaukee Brewers, and don’t forget her coffee. She was sassy, spicy, and would tell you like it is, but those are some of the reasons people loved her so much.
A graveside service was held 11 a.m. on Friday, April 23, at Gordon Memorial Cemetery in Gordon.
Online memories and or condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
