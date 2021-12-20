Marlene Lane

Marlene Leonard Lane, 86, passed away Dec. 15, 2021.
She was born Aug. 28, 1935, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to William (Bill) Leonard and Jennie Leonard (Skille). Marlene graduated from Roosevelt Senior High School in 1953 and married Dale Kline of Spooner, Wisconsin, in 1956. They had two children, Keith Kline and Konni Kline (Haacker). Marlene lost her beloved son in a motorcycle accident in 1977.
After Marlene and Dale divorced, she found her “soul mate” in Charles (Chuck) Crawford, who preceded her in death in 1994, shortly after they built their dream home on Spooner Lake.
Marlene had many talents and lived and worked at several different places: Northwest Airlines, Honeywell in Minneapolis, a florist in Dayton, Ohio, sales representative for Corningware in St. Charles, Illinois, and retired from Ball Seed Company after 15 years as an executive secretary in West Chicago, Illinois.
Upon retirement in 1992, she moved to her “beloved cabin in the woods” where she resided with Jennie and their loving pets; she couldn’t wait for friends and family to visit her at the lake. When health problems became too much to live at home, she found a new home with Jared, Kelly, Robert, and Charles Egger.
Marlene is survived by daughter, Konni (Ken) Haacker, Illinois; grandchildren, Kelly Egger (Jared), Wisconsin, and Krystal Rasmussen (Matt), Colorado; and great-grandchildren, Kayla Rasmussen and Robert and Charles Egger.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23, at the Spooner Funeral Home, with the funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Anah Cemetery, Spooner, immediately following the service.
