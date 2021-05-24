Mark S. Ackerman, 62, of Spooner passed away on May 11, 2021, from health issues.
He was born on September 11, 1958, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire to Edward and Margaret Ackerman. He was the youngest son of the 10 siblings.
A regular Tom Sawyer, Mark Ackerman spent his childhood years fishing under bridges, having BB gun fights, and hitching a ride on trains. He grew up in a neighborhood full of kids and would ride his bike all over.
As a young adult, he became one of the first people to graduate the trucking course at CVTC in Eau Claire and started driving a semi for his father‘s business, E. A. Ackerman Dairy Products.
In 1985 after becoming a new husband and soon-to-be dad, he purchased the business from his father, Edward Ackerman. During his leadership, the company went from close to bankrupt business to one that was known throughout the industry for its capability and reliability. The saying in the industry went “if Ackerman couldn’t do it then no one could.” He had a tenacity for the business.
As an entrepreneur he was always looking for investments and opportunity. In 2014 he started a business of renting out cottages on Sanibel Island, Florida, with the crown jewel being the Driftwood Inn. He absolutely love the golf!
He was known in the Spooner community for being gracious, giving, and always helping out. He thought of his employees as a family and went beyond that of a boss to help them out in personal times.
He looked beyond the scope of his community to help those overseas by donating money for a well and a roof for a church in a small town of Haiti. This gave the small town fresh clean water and a place to worship.
Mark Ackerman married his wife and lifelong business partner, Bridget Ackerman, on December 7, 1985. He had three children, Casey Ackerman-King, Edward Ackerman, and Matthew Ackerman. His grandchildren are Charlotte King, Fiona King, Theodore Ackerman, and Beau Ackerman. These are his survivors, whom he all loved and cherished.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Margaret Ackerman; his brothers, Michael and Patrick Ackerman; and his sisters, Mary Halverson and Sue McMiller.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on May29 at the Immaculate Conception Parish, 1712 Highland Ave., Eau Claire. Funeral to follow at 11 a.m. There will be a reception that will be held at the VFW Post 7232, 2900 West Folsom St., Eau Claire.
