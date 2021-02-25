Marjorie McAllister

Marjorie Belle McAllister, 84, of Spooner passed away peacefully, with her daughter by her side, on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Margie was born on July 14, 1936, to James and Helen (Smith) Tarr of Spooner. She graduated from Spooner High School in 1954 and furthered her education at Superior State College in Superior. Prior to her marriage, Margie taught kindergarten in Rice Lake.
On June 13, 1959, she married Edward Earl “Mac” McAllister, an Oklahoman stationed at the U.S. Naval Training Center in La Crosse. Mac’s naval career took the family to Cuba, Taiwan, Maine, and Kodiak, Alaska. In 1962, during the Cuban Missile Crisis, Margie and her two young sons, along with the rest of the base’s military dependents, were hastily evacuated from Guantanamo Bay aboard a U.S. naval vessel.
Margie often cared for her children singlehandedly while Mac was away on duty. Living far away from family, she was grateful for the many summer trips she and the children made back to Spooner. She also enjoyed visits from her parents and sister, Sharon, in the various places she lived. When Mac retired from the Navy in 1973, the family settled in Nenana, Alaska.
Margie returned to Spooner in 1982 to be near her parents.
Margie often said that the happiest times in her life were those spent with children. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. As long as she could, she often traveled by car in Wisconsin to be with her daughter and family, and during summers boarded either bus or train to spend time with her sons and their families. Her grandchildren have many cherished memories of her playing with them, reading to them, doing art projects, and taking them on adventures, even if just in the back yard. They always looked forward to the homemade cards she lovingly made for them for holidays and birthdays.
Margie was an avid reader from childhood on. She especially loved mystery novels. She also enjoyed watching old movies and classic TV shows. She had an extensive collection of different versions of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” and liked to watch them all every Christmas. Margie loved to sing and accompany herself on her keyboard.
At her old home church, the Anah Church, northeast of Spooner, where she had worshipped as a child and returned to when she came back to Wisconsin as an adult, she was especially known and loved for singing duets or just harmonizing as the congregation sang together.
Margie is survived by her sons, Mark (Lucy) McAllister, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and James (Anne) McAllister, of Eugene, Oregon; daughter, Susan (Don Harvey) Van Cleave, of La Crosse; sister, Sharon Tarr of Spooner; grandchildren, Davearath, Miranda, and Cash McAllister; and Morgan, Zane, Devin, Jonah, and Lauren Van Cleave; great-grandchildren, Silas, Brandon, and Presley; and former son-in-law, John Van Cleave.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; her parents, James and Helen; her sister, Marilyn; and special friend, Mike Rhodes.
A private family burial will be held in the spring.
“If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I’ll stay there forever.” ~Winnie the Pooh
