Marion Reiter, 82, died on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Spooner Health in Spooner.
She was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, to Roy and Rotha (Robinson) Black. Her family moved to a farm north of Trego, WI, in 1946. She attended Trego Grade School and Spooner High School. Marion married Ken Reiter of Spooner on February 2, 1957. They moved to St. Paul and later to rural Hastings, Minnesota.
In 1973 they moved to Bloomer, where Marion worked as a medical secretary while raising her family and attended Chippewa Valley Technical College in Eau Claire for two years.
In 1989 she returned to Spooner and worked for the Department of Natural Resources for 10 years. In 2000, she and Ken retired to their lake home in Madge Township and later moved to a country home in Beaver Brook Township, before eventually returning to Spooner.
Marion enjoyed flower gardening, bowling, reading, movies, and family, especially the family reunion picnics held at their house for many years.
Marion is survived by her husband, Ken Reiter; children, Ken (Maureen) Reiter of Baraboo, Lisa Stipetric (Jim Vredeveld) of Rice Lake, Matthew Reiter of Madison, Michael (Brenda) Reiter of Midland, Michigan, and Tim Reiter (Bonnie Greener) of Rice Lake; brothers, Bob (Lenora) Black of Caledonia, Michigan, and Jim Black of Trego; grandchildren, Nick (Christie Henry) Reiter of Rice Lake, Samantha (Josh) Padilla of Carlsbad, California, Aric Nowicki of Baraboo, Sarah (Ted) Shepler of Madison, Kelson Reiter of Midland, Michigan, Kori (Andrew) Bockheim of Lima, Ohio, and Kacee (Stuart) Bowman of Midland; great-grandchildren, Dominic, Eli, and Madeline Nowicki of Baraboo, Ian Shepler of Madison, Tequia, Tallyn, and Tillie Bowman of Midland, and Emily and Summer Hill Kiggins of Rice Lake; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Rotha, and sister-in-law, Mildred Black.
There will be no funeral per Marion’s wishes. Memorials may be directed to a favorite charity.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Marion’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
