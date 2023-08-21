Marion Joyce Nyara

Marion Joyce Nyara, age 85, of Sarona, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Barron Care and Rehabilitation in Barron, WI. She was born on October 15, 1937, in her home in Big Bend Township, WI, the daughter of Albie “Jack” and Doris (Wiles) Plummer. She was married to Gordon Kruger in 1956 and they had four children. She later married Paul V. Nyara, who was the love of her life.

Most enjoyable to Joyce was spending time with her family. She was happiest when they were around her. She loved animals, especially her dogs. Joyce enjoyed her gardens, but in later years she just had her flowers to tend to. Joyce loved snowmobiling, camping, and was an avid reader. She was a loyal Green Bay Packer and Minnesota Twins fan.

