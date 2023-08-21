...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102 expected.
* WHERE...Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Marion Joyce Nyara, age 85, of Sarona, WI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Barron Care and Rehabilitation in Barron, WI. She was born on October 15, 1937, in her home in Big Bend Township, WI, the daughter of Albie “Jack” and Doris (Wiles) Plummer. She was married to Gordon Kruger in 1956 and they had four children. She later married Paul V. Nyara, who was the love of her life.
Most enjoyable to Joyce was spending time with her family. She was happiest when they were around her. She loved animals, especially her dogs. Joyce enjoyed her gardens, but in later years she just had her flowers to tend to. Joyce loved snowmobiling, camping, and was an avid reader. She was a loyal Green Bay Packer and Minnesota Twins fan.
