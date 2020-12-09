Marion Bubb

Marion I. Bubb, 61, of South Range passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Essentia-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minnesota.
Marion Irene Wentzel was born November 7, 1959, in Wausau, the daughter of Ronald and Hannelore (Spiegel) Wentzel. In Marion’s youth her father served in the U.S. military which caused the family to move frequently.
As Marion moved into middle and high school, she liked playing basketball. Her family settled in Minong, where Marion graduated from high school. She continued her education at the University of Wisconsin-Superior. While at college, Marion was selected to play for the Yellow Jackets Women’s Basketball team. Marion graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior with a Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education and Health.
Marion began work for St. Louis County in Minnesota where she was an assistant to the dietician and welfare case worker.
On August 6, 1983, Marion was joined in marriage to Terry Bubb at Calvary Lutheran Church in Minong. Marion and Terry moved to Proctor, Minnesota, and Marion continued work for the county. Marion and Terry moved to South Range.
Marion enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, crocheting hats and blankets, watching old country westerns, and coloring with her granddaughter.
Marion is survived by her husband of 37 years, Terry; two sons, Terry Bubb Jr. of Minong and Timothy Bubb of South Range; foster daughter, Elizabeth Rasmussen; granddaughter, Abigail Bubb; four brothers; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
A burial service will be held for Marion at 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Marion’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
