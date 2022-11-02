Marilyn J. Scott, 84, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Park Ridge in Watertown. A private memorial service will be held in her Northwoods community at a later date with burial at the Wascott Kreide Cemetery. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.

Marilyn Jean Cady was born on August 27, 1938, in Reedsburg to Arthur and Grace (Hamilton) Cady. On March 5, 1953, she married Richard Scott in Michigan. Marilyn had an adventurous spirit and a lifelong love for learning. Marilyn purchased her first PC in 1987 and, in the years that followed, introduced computer technology to the Wascott Town Hall, where she worked as Town Clerk. She also served on the Wascott Volunteer Fire Department. She loved doing genealogy research and assembled numerous volumes on her family history. Marilyn completed her high school education while raising several children after returning to the States from her husband's overseas military career, and she continued her studies into her 70s, taking college courses throughout her life. Marilyn enjoyed keeping up with current events and loved politics.

