Marilyn Anne Marquardt

Marilyn Anne Marquardt passed away February 10, 2023, at the age of 93, in Moorhead, MN, where she resided during the last two and a half years of her life.

Marilyn was born January 29, 1930, on the family farm in the township of Frog Creek, WI, to Herman and Tilla (Hjersjo) Marquardt. Marilyn started school in Chittamo, WI, in 1935, followed by grade school years attendance in Minong and Lampson, WI. Marilyn attended Spooner, WI high school, graduating in 1947 at the age of 17.

