Marie Thompson

Marie Carol Thompson of Spooner was called home on November 23, 2019, passing in her sleep at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Andre Iannello of Palmyra, New York. She arrived in anticipation of celebrating the birth of another great-grandchild, Jaxx M, born late November 22 to Marie’s granddaughter Tonya and husband Joshua Kesel. Jaxx was joyfully welcomed by his 16-month-old sister Gianna Marie and by his Aunt Leah and her fiancé, Cory Rath, and his son Cameron.
Although Marie’s unexpected and sudden death has stunned all who knew and loved her, we are comforted in knowing she died peacefully surrounded by the happiness and love of her New York family.
A vibrant, beautiful, and young at heart woman, she would wish to be remembered for the love, light, and laughter she brought to others. She had an excellent sense of humor, a quick wit combined with an optimistic outlook on life.
Born November 25, 1936, to Marten and Mary Spexet, Marie joined brothers Selmer and Roy and sister Anne on the family farm along the shores of Potato Lake. After high school graduation, Marie moved to Chicago. Not finding “big city living” to her liking, she returned home to become the bride of the love of her life, George “Shorty” Thompson, a Spooner Railroad conductor.
Marie loved cooking and baking, excelling in preparing delicious meals for friends and family. She was well known for her scrumptious pies, cakes, and cookies. She was a seamstress like no other and also enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
Together, she and her husband, Shorty, treasured raising their three children, Debra, Connie and Bruce, while also providing heartfelt foster care to others, until Shorty’s death at an early age in 1982.
Marie later married Tommy Burkett, sharing many years together while living in New York, Arizona, Indiana and eventually back to the Spooner area. They had many adventures together that included a love of theater, traveling, fishing, football, dachshunds, and antique dealing.
Tommy sadly passed away in 2014.
Marie enjoyed landscaping her yard with gorgeous plants and flowers that she grew herself. For many years she hosted at her home a large family reunion that she started in order to honor her beloved half-sister, Avis Spexet Thorp.
Always involved with finding ways to help others, Marie participated in many hours of volunteer work with various local organizations. She also loved the outdoors and nature. She was fond of observing wildlife and flowers, birds and the weather. The changing of seasons she truly enjoyed. Spending time in, on or near a lake, river or stream, she was always quick to find a spot in the sun to “recharge” and bask in its delight.
Always a beautiful bright light herself, she will forever be missed and long remembered for her joy of life, living her life to its fullest, never dwelling on the past or life’s sorrows.
Preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, and all of her siblings including her sister Josephine and half-brother Arnold who died before she was born, Marie is survived by her three children and their descendants of two generations, all of whom she loved very much.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The time and date will be announced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.