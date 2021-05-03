Marie Sweeney

Marie Catherine Sweeney (Balz) passed away on April 21, 2021, from pancreatic cancer.
Marie had a passion for light and color. First thing in the morning she would be outside with a cup of coffee on the trail around the home, observing everything but especially the filtering light and changing colors among the trees. She saw things others did not see and brought much of that to her watercolor paintings.
Special outside interests and activities included bicycling, hiking, rock climbing, snowshoeing. Inside she was an avid reader. She leaves us with beautiful memories and images that will long endure.
She is survived by her husband, Roger; a daughter, Tegan Johnson; and a son, Bruk. She also leaves four granddaughters, Erin, Annika, Mia, and Ivy. Marie has a sister, Carol Weiser, in Maryland and a sister, Winifred Balz, in New York.
Marie wanted to be cremated with no funeral or memorial services. She asked to have her ashes strewn in Lake Superior. Gifts and the sales of her paintings will be donated to pancreatic cancer research.
