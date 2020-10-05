Marie Gorski

Marie Louise (Schintler) Gorski, 98, of Iowa City, formerly of Spooner, passed away on September 30, 2020, at her home.
Marie, the oldest of seven siblings, was born on September 6, 1922, in Iowa City to John and Hilda (Unash) Schintler. She grew up and attended school in Iowa City, where she also went to business school after graduating high school.
Marie married Raymond Gorski on July 10, 1943, in Iowa City. The couple enjoyed 64 memorable, adventurous, and loving years of marriage before he passed away in 2007.
Marie worked during World War II for a variety of war departments while her husband served in the Army until 1945. After he was honorably discharged, she worked as a secretary. She enjoyed traveling all over the United States, where she was loved by everyone she met. Marie loved life as much as she loved traveling while she and her husband stayed busy fixing up resorts in various states. Though she spent a lot of her life living in many different areas, most of her adult life was spent in Wisconsin, specifically in Hayward, where she and Raymond owned a resort on the Chippewa Flowage.
Marie eventually settled in Spooner for some time, where she formed lifelong friendships and was active in the community. For 25 years, she was a dedicated member of the Washburn County Association for Home and Community Education, where she also served as secretary. Aside from volunteering in her free time, she also loved quilting and won many awards and prizes for her beautiful quilts.
She remained close to her siblings throughout her life, and in 2017, Marie moved to Iowa City to live with her brother Jack at Legacy Pointe. Her sister Betty eventually moved to Legacy Pointe, where the three of them took care of each other. Family was everything to Marie, and though she loved living in Spooner, she knew moving back to Iowa City was for the best and was happy to be close to family.
Even at 98 years old, she was as sharp as a tack and had a great sense of humor. She was a joy to be around for many reasons, especially for her kind and loving presence, which will be missed by all.
She is survived by her loving siblings, John “Jack” Schintler, Betty Jensen, James (Brenda) Schintler, Ronald Schintler, and Richard (Barbara) Schintler, all of Iowa City, Iowa; her two foster daughters, Myrtle and Nellie; two special friends, Mary Hafenstein and Ruth Skeie, both of Spooner; and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved and admired.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Hilda; her husband, Raymond; one sister, Ruth Karlovsky; sisters-in-law, Fern and Marilyn Schintler and Bernice Papiech; brothers-in-law, Robert Jensen and Frank Karlovsky; and nephews, Thomas and Jerald Jensen, and her niece, Nancy Karlovsky.
A gathering for family and friends will be held Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City. A graveside service will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Camp Courageous.
