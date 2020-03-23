Marie Freiberg

Marie Ardis (Siverling) Freiberg passed away peacefully in the early hours of March 21, 2020. Marie was born at home on March 16, 1937, to Frank and Elizabeth Siverling in rural Bloomer.
Marie was known as an excellent cook and hard worker. She cooked for many establishments in the Minong area and even wrote and published a cookbook. When she had free time she could be found in her garden.
She is survived by her children, Allen (Susan Unke) Kiesow, Steven Kiesow, Dale (Lisa Motzer) Kiesow, and Wayne (Judy) Kiesow; siblings, Leon (Beatrice) Siverling and Janese (Harvey) Breed; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Gordy Freiberg; son, William (Bill) Kiesow; parents, Frank and Elizabeth; and brother, Richard (Dick) Siverling.
Per Marie’s wishes there will be no services. She will be laid to rest at a future date in Minong. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.
