Miriam Smith, 79, of Shell Lake passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her granddaughter's home in Ojibwa. Miriam Shanks was born on July 1, 1941, in Dumfries, Scotland, the daughter of Francis and Sarah Shanks.
Miriam was a SW Scotland Highland Dance Champion and danced on Scottish television in the 1950s and 1960s. Her whole life involved dancing. During her 45 years as a dance instructor, Miriam was a member of the British Association of Teachers of Dancing. She ran dance schools both in Scotland and in Florida. Her dancers in Scotland were invited to Walt Disney World in Florida to perform.
She also owned and operated Dalriada guest house in Achachork Isle of Skye.
Miriam was very proud of her Scottish ancestry and anything Scottish. She loved to travel the world and spent the last 15 years in Shell Lake with her many grandchildren.
Miriam is survived by her daughter, Frances (Brian) Smith of Spooner; four grandchildren, Stephen Walczak, Miriam (Jeff) Sward, Sami (Jack) Hansen, and Yuri (Nicole) Walczak; six great-grandchildren, Kyler, Kennedee, Opal, Marcus, Myla, and Kael; two great-great-grandchildren, Myles and LilyMae; brother, Sam (Ruby) Shanks; nieces, Julie Shanks and Shirley Shanks; nephew, Sam Shanks; and many grand-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three husbands, Noel Cowan, Ross Allen, and Robert Smith; and sister, Sandra Shanks.
Miriam's family will be returning her remains to Scotland for burial with her family there.
Online condolences may be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
