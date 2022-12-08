Marguerite Jean Kevan, age 87, a resident of Spooner, died on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner surrounded by her family.
Marguerite was born on January 27, 1935, in Wakefield, Michigan, to parents, Charles and Amelia (Benetti) Valesano. Marguerite was a first-generation American, as her parents were both born in Italy and immigrated to the United States prior to her birth. She attended and graduated from Wakefield High School, and then furthered her education by attending Nursing School in Houghton-Hancock, Michigan. On December 27, 1958, she was united in marriage to Neil J. Kevan at the Catholic Church in Wakefield. Neil found work on the Chicago Northwestern Railroad, which moved the family around a bit until they settled in Kaukauna, Wisconsin, where Marguerite found work at the local hospital. The family was relocated to northern Wisconsin and ultimately found their permanent home in Spooner in 1978. Marguerite began working for the Spooner School District as an Aid in 1979, and would continue there until her retirement in 2007. She loved all of the Wisconsin sports teams - the Packers, Badgers, Brewers and the Bucks, enjoyed line dancing, skating, cooking and sharing her authentic Italian recipes with her family whom she loved so dearly. Marguerite was very patriotic and was also an avid history buff, with her favorite area of reading being that of the Civil War and Abraham Lincoln.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.