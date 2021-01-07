Margaret Smith

Margaret Mary Smith, 96, of Shell Lake died on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Spooner Health.
She was born on September 13, 1924, at home, in South Beloit, Illinois, to Roy and Nellie (Duggan) Edwards. Margaret attended South Beloit High School and following graduation worked at the Navy office during the war, Freeman Shoes, and Fannie Mae Candies.
She was a wonderful cook and an excellent baker. No one could even come close to her delicious pies!
She was married in Beloit on February 18, 1950, to Ruelle Smith, who preceded her in death on May 18, 2013. They built a home in Beloit shortly after getting married and lived there for a few years. They then moved out to Prairie Hill Road in rural South Beloit and built another home where they lived for 34 years.
In 1984, they moved to Shell Lake, where they happily spent the rest of their years. Margaret was an active member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shell Lake.
She is survived by her two sons, Bob (Lynn) Smith and Gerry (Alyce) Smith of Shell Lake; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ellen Smith of South Beloit; sister-in-law, Elaine Smith; and many other family members. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Nellie (Duggan) Edwards; husband, Ruelle Smith of 63 years; four brothers; one sister; and a great-grandson, Cole.
A private graveside service will be held at Floral Gardens Cemetery, South Beloit, Illinois.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.