Margaret ‘Peggy’ Anderson

Margaret E. “Peggy” Anderson, 93, formerly of Spooner, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at her residence at Glenview Assisted Living in Shell Lake.
She was born on April 12, 1927, in Spooner, the daughter of Carl and Gladys (Lonergan) Koel. She was united in marriage to Melvin “Mel” Earnest Anderson on April 24, 1946, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Spooner.
Peggy graduated from Spooner High School with the class of 1946. She and Mel loved to go dancing, and Peggy enjoyed reading and her “ladies” monthly Bridge Club. She loved their home on Big Bass Lake.
She is survived by her children, Barbara (Dewey) Weslander of Goodyear, Arizona, Colleen Anderson of Superior, Gerald (Holly) Anderson of Madison, John (Peggy) Anderson of Lino Lakes, Minnesota, and Michael (Jody) Anderson of Clearwater, Florida; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Helen and Barbara Koel; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Peggy is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mel, and her siblings, Jim Koel, Garold “Gary” Koel, Gordon Koel, Jack Koel and Mary Miller; and her sisters-in-law, Carol and Nan Koel.
Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, at Spooner Funeral Home, 306 Rusk St., in Spooner. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Spooner. Interment will be held privately.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
