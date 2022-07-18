Maj. John Gregory Berry

Major John Gregory Berry, USAF Retired, son of Clyde and Dorothy Gregory Berry of Stone Lake, Wisconsin, was born November 5, 1930, died April 11, 2022, in Lexington, Kentucky.

Graduated from Spooner High School in 1948, Wisconsin State College in 1953 as a 2nd Lt. USAF, and entered the USAF the same year.

