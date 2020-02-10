Lynda Winchester

Lynda M. (Stumph) Winchester, 69, of Spooner passed away unexpectedly on February 8, 2020, after a brief hospitalization.
She was born on March 5, 1950, to Alfred Jr. and Lila Wood. Lynda attended school at Rocky Ridge and Spooner. She lived in various places in the Midwest before eventually settling in Rockford, Illinois, where she married Johnny Winchester in December of 1980.
They later divorced in 1994 but remained close friends throughout the years. Lynda and family moved back to Spooner.
She was an avid reader and animal lover.
Lynda is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents. She is survived by her son, David Winchester, of Spooner; her brothers, Alfred (Dianna) Stumph of Spooner and Steve (Ronda) Stumph of Beloit; her sisters, Cheryl Wood of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Donna (Travis ) Stillman of Rice Lake, and Bev Armour of Denver; and Cindy Bordwell (Steve) of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at the Church of the Nazarene, Hwy. 253 and Cty. Hwy. K, in Spooner on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will follow.
