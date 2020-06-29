Lyle Weldon Seever, retired US Air Force, 83, of Camden, Arizona, died May 20, 2020.
He was born on January 3, 1937, in Sarona to Harry Francis and Marjorie Nuessberger Seever. Lyle loved spending time gardening and watching birds.
Lyle is survived by three sons, Lyle Seever Jr. and his wife, Kathy, Christopher Seever and his wife, Amy, and Joseph Seever and his wife, Missy; two daughters, Theresa Johansson and her husband, Lars, and Diana Lee and her husband, David; two brothers, James Seever and his wife, Jojo, and Larry Seever and his wife, Gwen; sister, Marion Smetana and her husband, Frank; 19 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his special lady, Reba Fox.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Ann Seever; grandson, Kasey D. Richter; brothers, Merle Seever and Dale Seever; sister, Shirley Miller.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 9, at 1 p.m. in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
