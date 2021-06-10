Lyle D. Juel, 33, of Spooner passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Lyle Devon Juel was born on September 1, 1987, in West Palm Beach, Florida, the son of Christopher Juel and JoDee Eichelberger. He was raised in Lacy, Washington, and attended school in Oakville, Washington.
Lyle moved back to Florida and went to work for a convenience store in Sarasota for six years. He then moved back to Washington where he worked construction for several years. Lyle then moved to Wisconsin where he was a power pole framer. He left this job in order to have more time with his two children and began work with PURIS in Turtle Lake.
Lyle was a great son and brother and a very devoted father. He had a gift when it came to mechanics and enjoyed restoring old guns and rifles. He also loved to ride his motorcycle.
Lyle is survived by his two children, Jace and Dakota Juel of Danbury; parents, JoDee Eichelberger of West Palm Beach, Florida, and Christopher Jule of Bradenton, Florida; sister, Donya Eckel of Oakville, Washington; five aunts; four uncles; three nephews; and one niece.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and one brother, Jesse James Eichelberger.
A celebration of Lyle’s life will be held.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences for Lyle’s family can be left at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.