Lyle Groat

Lyle Lee Groat, 91, of Minong was taken unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
He was born on July 15, 1928, to Fred and Rose (Joas) Groat and was the youngest of seven children. He attended Spooner High School. He was later drafted for the Korean War and spent time in Germany. Coming home, he worked as a helmsman operating an iron ore boat on the Great Lakes. He also worked for the Washburn County Highway Department for 20-plus years until retirement in 1990.
He married Phyllis “Jean” Bush on April 11, 1959, and lived in Minong for all 60-plus years. After retirement, they spent their time together feeding the birds, going for rides in the countryside, and enjoying their love of wildlife.
Lyle lived a full life, content at home with his dear Jean and close with his family. He was a kind and proud man who was Wisconsin through and through. In his earlier life, he enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, canoeing, camping, and playing cards with family and friends. He was an avid watcher of Wheel of Fortune and MLB. Every spring he enjoyed planting his petunias and vegetable gardens. He loved watching the birds, deer, and other various critters that wandered through their yard. He was also a dog lover and will be missed by his current furry friend, Tipper.
Lyle is survived by his loving wife, Jean, of 60 years; son, Richard (Dorine) of Rice Lake; daughter, Debby (Arne) Weegman of Rice Lake; son, Donald of Palm City, Florida; daughter, Cheryl of Haugen; grandchildren, Alex and Daniel (Kiya), all of Eau Claire, Lucas (Sasha) Weegman of Barronett, Randy of Rice Lake, Abby Weegman of Rice Lake; great-granddaughter, Zaida of Eau Claire; special family friends, Barry Kaler and Duane Myers; sister-in-law, Edith (Ronald) Groat of Alexandria, Minnesota; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Rose Groat; sisters, Pauline (Frank) Zimbrick, Lucille (Ben) Lee, and Dorothy Shue; and brothers, Ronald, Frank (Beatrice), and Lynn.
Lyle’s funeral will be held on Monday, March 9, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Minong. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Mary and also one hour before the funeral. He will be laid to rest at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner at 2:30 p.m. following the funeral and luncheon.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Lyle’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
