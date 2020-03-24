Lyle Ferguson

Lyle Crescent Ferguson, 88, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his residence in the town of Evergreen near Spooner.

He was born at home on February 3, 1932, the son of William (Billy) and Irma Ferguson.

He was united in marriage to Rosemary Peterson on March 3, 1950, at United Methodist Church in Spooner.

Lyle and Rosemary lived in the Genesee Depot/Wales, Wisconsin, area for 30 years before moving back home to the Spooner area. He was seen every summer in the field on his prize orange tractor. He enjoyed snowmobiling when there was enough snow and watched NASCAR every Sunday during racing season. He was an avid hunter most of his life. He especially enjoyed the winter month’s ice fishing in his shack with close friends.

He is survived by his children, Judith Ann Dow, Melvin J. (Kathleen) Ferguson, Donald Wayne Ferguson, all of Spooner, and William Lyle Ferguson of Palmyra; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends.

In addition to his wife, Rosemary, Lyle was preceded in death by his grandson, Jory, brothers Arnold and Douglas, and his parents, William and Irma.

To plant a tree in memory of Lyle Ferguson as a living tribute

