Lyle Eugene Atkinson, 83, of Hertel passed away on August 24, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born on March 5, 1937, in Dewey Township to Cyrus and Marjorie (Walker) Atkinson. He attended Shell Lake schools.
Lyle worked for the Shell Lake Boat Factory for many years and also worked for Bassett Stellrecht Construction. He later worked at Johnson Truck Bodies in Rice Lake, where he retired.
He was married in Pine City, Minnesota, on January 30, 1960, to Elaine J. Christner, who preceded him in death on October 22, 2003.
Lyle enjoyed his retirement with his kids, family, and friends. Lyle bought a Harley and loved riding often with his friends. When he wasn’t riding, he was polishing his bike or taking pride in his golf course-type lawn. Lyle also enjoyed ice fishing and agate hunting.
He is survived by a son, Rick (Gayle) Atkinson; two daughters, Deb (Kelly) Green, and Melissa (Shane) Williams; seven grandchildren, Daniel, Sydney, Leah, Lindsey, Tory, Tanner, and Kyley; five great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Gannen, Breysin, Traejan, and Lainey; four brothers, Russell, Curt, Jerry, and Johnny; and nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.
Lyle was preceded in death by his loving wife, Elaine; his parents; seven brothers; and one sister.
A graveside service will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 30, at Lakeview Cemetery – Hertel with Pastor John Sahlstrom officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon. Pallbearers will be Daniel, Tory, Tanner, Jake, Jaxon, and Curtis. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
