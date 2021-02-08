Louise "Sally" Rich, 64, a resident of Spooner, passed away at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, after her courageous 10-year battle with cancer.
Sally was the daughter of Cephas and Ione Larson of Spooner, one of eight children. She attended St. Francis de Sales School through grade school and graduated from Spooner High School in 1975.
Sally married Frank R. Rich in Las Vegas, Nevada, on June 12, 1984. Sally taught religion at SFDS and later on she worked at the fitness center where she had many friends that she adored. Sally's positive outlook and bubbly personality always radiated from her smile, and she spent many nights laughing and joking with the bowling crew. She loved yoga, the Packers, watching her grandsons’ sport's teams, and enjoyed singing in the church choir and reading.
She loved listening to the frogs (peepers), car rides looking for deer, campfires, bird watching, casino trips, playing Farkle, Sunday football, and Friday night fish fries. She loved watching her nieces and nephews and always had a baby in her lap
Sally loved to help and always gave what she could. She was deeply rooted in her Catholic faith and truly lived her faith. She gave us all a bit of sunshine, from volunteering at the school for lunchroom duty, to sponsoring children in Tanzania and India; she always had love to share.
Sally is survived by her husband, two daughters, and three stepsons, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in her memory to her dear friend Fr. Bala Showry to help his village in India. Monetary gifts may be sent to her family or to Shell Lake State Bank in Spooner.
A graveside service officiated by Fr. Phil will be held at Cavalry Cemetery in Spooner at a later date this summer.
Arrangements were entrusted to Spooner Funeral Home. Online memories and/or condolences may be left for Sally’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
