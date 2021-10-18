Lorraine Zellmer (nee Hoecherl), 92, was welcomed home by her Lord on October 15, 2021.
She was born June 16, 1929, to Art and Lila Hoecherl in Spooner, Wisconsin. She was married to Frank Zellmer from September 23, 1950, until his death in November 1998.
After their retirement, she and Frank enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, and hosting the family on Christmas Day. She loved to bake, read, work various puzzles, and do crafting. Her family was her pride and joy. She attended her children’s and grandchildren’s many concerts and activities.
She is survived by four children, Lee (Kathleen), Beth (Jeff) Harenda, Brian (Maureen), and Kevin; five grandchildren, Jason, Elizabeth Moriarty (John Hicks), Matthew, Robert (Haruko) Moriarty, and LaVina (Eric) David; and five great-grandchildren; sisters, Loretta Miller, Arlene Bradway, and Bonnie (Larry) Meier; a sister-in-law, Lydia Ferguson; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband, Frank Zellmer; and brother, Lavern Hoecherl.
Visitation: Saturday, October 23, at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. at Oklahoma Avenue Lutheran Church, 5335 W. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee, where she was an active member. Private inurnment at Forest Home Cemetery in Milwaukee.
Memorials to Oklahoma Avenue Lutheran Church appreciated.
