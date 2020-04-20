Lorraine Seaback

Lorraine Alice (Plumb) Sampson Seaback, 101, entered into the Lord’s eternal care on April 18, 2020, at Indianhead Medical Center in Shell Lake. She had given her heart to so many for almost 102 years, but it could no longer keep going and finally gave out.
Lorraine was born on November 13, 1918, to Walter Wood and Bertha May (York) Plumb in Beloit, where she and her three sisters were raised. The family later moved to nearby Rockford, Illinois. Lorraine graduated from Rockford High School in 1936. After graduation, she worked for the J. L. Clark Company and later at Barber-Colman Company as secretary.
On June 30, 1939, she married John Ralph Sampson. They resided in Rockford, where John worked at Rockford Drilling Machine Company. Together they had three children: Diane, Douglas, and John.
Lorraine was a true “pioneer woman,” having the ability to face numerous adversities during her long life, starting with the loss of her beloved husband, John, after 13 short years of happiness. She raised her three children while working two jobs. The love for her children kept her going.
After 10 years of being a single mother, Lorraine met and married Paul Joseph Seaback in 1962. Paul retired from Anderson Brothers in Rockford in 1968, and they moved to the Winter area. Lorraine became the Winter High School secretary in 1970 and continued to work there for 20 years.
Lorraine easily made friends wherever she went. She especially loved children. She always made the people around her feel important and loved. She truly had a zest for life and loved to travel, whether it be by plane, train, cruise ship, or even snowmobile! She had many wonderful memories of traveling through Europe several times with her daughter and grandson. After her “final” retirement, at the age of 78, she made numerous annual trips to California and Washington to visit family. Lorraine loved and cared for a wide variety of animals, including deer, fox, and her beloved Scottie dogs.
She is survived by her two sons: Douglas (Deb) Sampson of Lakebay, Washington, and John (Nance) Sampson of Earl; nine grandchildren, Katia (Nick Peterson) Hazen, Tom (Jane Schuler) Hazen, Lori (John) Harrison, Amanda (Mike) Langowski, Luke (Rachel) Henderson, Joshua (Angie) Sampson, Keri Sampson, Emily Frey, and Jack Frey. She is further survived by 13 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Robert (Joan) Schultz; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by many wonderful friends too numerous to name.
She loved her family and friends deeply and treasured every moment spent visiting in person and talking on the phone. Most of all, she was thankful to our Lord and Saviour for the life he gave to her. In good times and in bad, she knew He was with her, and her faith remained steady.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, Walter (1957) and Bertha (1941); her husbands, John (1952) and Paul (1984); her sisters, Eleanor Skoumal (1993), Marion Walmer (2002), and Virginia Ulven (2006); and her daughter, Diane Hazen Schultz (1996).
As per Lorraine’s wishes, she will be buried next to her husband, Paul Seaback, in the Greenwood Cemetery, Hayward. The family is planning to have a memorial service in July.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Lorraine’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
