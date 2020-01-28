Lorraine Petersen
Lorraine Frances Petersen, 96, of Spooner passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner.
Lorraine Frances Barager was born on July 2, 1923, the first of two children born to Raymond and Pearl (Hawkins) Barager. Her brother, Russell, was born in 1925.
Lorraine lived her entire life in Spooner. She was the second generation in the Hawkins family to graduate from Spooner High School, doing so in 1941. Following her graduation, she worked at Lampert Yards in Spooner.
Lorraine met Marshall Petersen in 1942, and they were married on November 13, 1944. Their daughter, Judith, was born in August of 1946. In April of 1946, Lorraine and her husband purchased the house at 401 Bashaw St., where she lived for the next 73 years.
For more than a decade, Lorraine was co-owner and manager of the Town and Country Liquor Store. Following her retirement, Lorraine continued to be very active in Spooner – bowling, golfing, playing bridge, and volunteering for various organizations throughout the years. One activity she was very proud of was her involvement in district and state politics.
She dearly loved her family and friends and always felt fortunate that she had such “a good life.”
A funeral service will be held for Lorraine on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. at the Spooner Funeral Home chapel with Pastor LeRoy Drake officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Lorraine’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com. Memorials are preferred to the Spooner Railroad Museum.
