Lorraine Marholz

Lorraine M. Marholz, 86, passed away peacefully in her Duluth residence on November 24, 2019, at 12:26 p.m. in the presence of family.
Lorraine was born on July 31, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois, to parents Jerry and Helen (Svboda) Rybensky. In 1952 she graduated from Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School for Women. She was united in marriage to James R. Marholz on May 23, 1959, at St. Paul Church in Park Ridge, Illinois.
The two lived in Des Plaines, Illinois, prior to moving to Minong, where they lived for 35 years. When Jim suddenly passed away in 2004, she moved to a smaller residence but still in her little town of Minong.
Lorrie recently moved to Duluth, Minnesota, where she spent her last days with family.
Lorrie was a clerk at Goldblatz department store, an assembly line worker at Jeno’s Pizza for five years, and a member of the Minong voting board for almost 20 years. Lorrie enjoyed cooking and reading books and magazines. She adored her two schnauzers, Eddie and Smudge, and, despite her kids’ objections, was a loyal Packers fan.
Lorrie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by a son, Terrell (Jonna) Marholz, Duluth; daughter, Jama Prock, Duluth; grandsons, Christopher Marholz, St. Paul; Kenneth (Imi) Marholz, Duluth; granddaughter, Jennifer (Tony) Helstern, Altoona; grandson, Bryan Roy, Chippewa Falls; granddaughter, Jillian Marholz, Duluth; and great-granddaughters, Makenna and Kenzie Helstern, Altoona, and Nirbella Marholz, Duluth.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Helen; her husband, James Richard; and her sons, Daniel James and Michael Jerome.
The family would like to thank the Minong Area Emergency Responders, Essentia Duluth Hospice, Kindred Kare, and Affordable Cremation & Burial for the support that they provided Lorrie and the family. A private memorial will be held later this spring.
