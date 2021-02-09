Lorraine Crosby

Lorraine Adeline Crosby, 94, of Shell Lake went to heaven to be with Jesus in the early morning of February 3, 2021, at Care and Rehab – Cumberland. As her spirit soared to heaven, the skies filled with brilliant colors to remind us all to hold to the things that were important to her – faith, hope, and love. Faith in Jesus as savior, hope always for a bright future, and love for God, family, and others.
She was born on March 27, 1926, in Webster to Otis and Mary (Baker) Engebretson. Lorriane loved farm life and became a farmer’s wife when she was married to Glen Crosby on November 11, 1945. They owned a farm west of Shell Lake where they were blessed with six children and many years of happiness.
Lorraine had many giftings. She always raised a big garden, with lots of vegetables to be canned and frozen before winter. She also loved her flower gardens and rose bushes. She enjoyed sewing and making things for her family. Of all her gifting, hospitality was her strongest. She was a wonderful cook and homemaker. There were always smells of good home cooking, cookies in the cookie jar, and room for another place at the table. No matter who walked through the door, there was always time for coffee and conversation.
Of all the things Lorraine loved, there was nothing she loved more than her family. She always put her family and others before herself. She led by her example and quiet strength. She treasured her time with her children and grandchildren and watching her great-grandchildren play always brought a smile to her face.
She is survived by her two sons, Garry (Beth) Crosby and Glen “Gene” (Donna) Crosby; three daughters, Donna (Jerome) Melin, JoAnn (Tim) Bauer, and Kathleen (Mike) Spears; daughter-in-law, Kim Crosby of Elkhorn; 19 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; sister, Irene (Richard) Sahr; Carl’s family; many nieces and nephews; and other dear family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Glen T. Crosby; son, Darrel Crosby; grandsons, Kenny Melin and David Bauer; and one who was like a son, Carl Hopke; five brothers; and one sister.
A private family service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8, at Shell Lake Full Gospel Church with Pastor Al Bedard officiating. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery of Hertel in the spring. Pallbearers are her grandsons.
The service will be available for streaming using the following link: https://youtu.be/sveLdCItxFY.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
