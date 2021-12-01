Lori Sunderland

Lori J. Sunderland, 61, of Spooner, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021.
Loretta J. Sunderland was born April 29, 1960, the daughter of Robert and Beverly (Reynolds) Sunderland in California. She was raised and attended school in Hayward, Wisconsin. Lori was a Wisconsin resident throughout her life, living in Belgium, Port Washington, Beecher, Rice Lake, Cumberland, Sheboygan, Shell Lake, and Spooner.
She worked as a factory worker, waitress, bartender, and home care aide throughout her life. She was a very hardworking person who worked double shifts for many years of her life. She enjoyed going to the tavern with her friends and playing with her grandchildren.
Lori is survived by her six sons, Mike (Kristy) Keller, Jeff Nerbun, Jesse Priesgen, Eric Priesgen, and Richard Priesgen, all of Spooner, Wisconsin, and Bret (Khrystehean) Radman of Rice Lake, Wisconsin; four grandchildren, Kara, Pryce, Neveah, and Ryder; one sister, Marilyn (Kip) Olson of Spooner, Wisconsin; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Robert “Skeeter” Sunderland and Jeff “Zeke” Sunderland.
A gathering celebrating Lori’s life will be held in the spring at a time to be announced by the family.
There is a GoFundMe page set up to help the family with funeral costs: gofundme.com/help-with-loris-funeral-cost.
Online condolences may be left for Lori’s family at bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
