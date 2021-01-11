Loretta Washkuhn

Loretta Mae Washkuhn, 91, of Shell Lake passed away on January 6, 2021, at Shell Lake Health Care Center.
Loretta was born on July 28, 1929, in Shell Lake to Edwin and Magda (Erickson) Rydberg. She attended Shell Lake School and received her GED in 1978.
On May 31, 1946, she was united in marriage to Francis Washkuhn in Pine City, Minnesota. Following their marriage, they resided in Bashaw Township. They later moved to Itasca and then to Milwaukee. In 1954, they moved back to Bashaw Township where they farmed and raised their five children. Loretta went to night school and studied to be a dietitian. She was promoted to supervisor of the Dietary Department at Shell Lake Medical Center and continued her career there until retirement.
She was made a child of God through the Sacrament of Holy Baptism on June 10, 1955. She later professed her faith in Jesus through the Rite of Confirmation on March 25, 1956. Loretta was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Spooner. She was also a member of the Lutheran Ladies Aide, a 4-H leader, and a Cub Scout leader.
Loretta was an incredible cook and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. The door was always open and the coffee pot on for friends, family, or neighbors, with a goodie to go along with it. She loved to travel, garden, do crossword puzzles, read, play cards with family and friends, and enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino.
She leaves to mourn two daughters, Lora Lee Branson of Bonners Ferry, Idaho, and Donna (Warren) Hiebert of Gallatin Gateway, Montana; three sons, Steve (Wanda) Washkuhn of Webster, Jeffrey Washkuhn of Birchwood, and Gregory (Jill) Washkuhn of Chetek; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Boortz; brother, Arvid (Betty) Rydberg of Kernersville, North Carolina; along with many other family and friends.
Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Francis; grandchild, Elizabeth; sisters, Lorraine Stouffer and Florence Link.
Loretta was a resident at Shell Lake Health Care Center for several years of her life, and her family would like to extend their deep appreciation for their loving care they provided during that time.
There will be a small family service on January 16, 2021, at Skinner Funeral Home in Shell Lake with burial following at Shell Lake Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Shell Lake Health Care Center.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
