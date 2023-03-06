Loretta French, age 93, a resident of Spooner, died on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Barron with family at her side after a brief illness.
Loretta was born on August 14, 1929, in Cumberland, Wisconsin, to parents, Joseph and Florence (Smith) Wurzer. Loretta was raised in Spooner and graduated from Spooner High School. She continued her education by attending college in Eau Claire for cosmetology. Loretta was united in marriage to Arden French on December 31, 1950, in Spooner. Loretta’s father founded Spooner Bottling Works, starting first by Red Cross and then moving to their longtime location where Goslin Court is currently. Shortly after school and her marriage, her father died at a young age and they sold the business. At this point in their lives, the couple moved to California. The family followed their son Neil’s work at the horse race tracks, where her husband, Arden, became a trainer. In 1987, the family moved back to Spooner, and Loretta would spend many of her last years living at Goslin Court, making a full circle back to her roots. Loretta loved being around her family and friends, and enjoyed hanging out with the younger crowd as to not feel her age! She spent her time watching horse racing, reading and cheering on the Wisconsin Badgers, Packers and the Rails. She cherished spending her time with family and childhood friends Carol Sorenson, Evelyn Rezarch, Valarie Vogel and Georgene Danger.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.