Loren Sloan

Loren Stewart Sloan, 91, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at his residence in the town of Wascott.
He was born on January 13, 1929, the son of Loren and Virginia (Rosin) Sloan, in a one-room log cabin in Gordon. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.
He attended Superior Vocational School, learning Morse code and railroad station agent work. He worked as a telegrapher at the Soo Line and Omaha Railroads and later worked as a train dispatcher for the Omaha Railroad in Spooner. He also worked at the King Midas Flour Mill in Superior and with the State Grain Commission. He went back as a clerk and telegrapher for the Soo Line and Great Northern Railroads. He served the Soo Line as yardmaster for 18 years.
Loren served six terms as the Wascott Town Chairman, accomplishing many great things. He also served as a supervisor on the Douglas County Board. Loren was elected as the first vice chair of the County Board Forestry Committee and was also chair of the solid waste and recycling committee. Loren served on the County Forestry Association and Steering Committee. He helped create the Lucius Woods Performing Arts Park. He served on the Land and Water Committee.
Loren was very active in the local church community. Perhaps his greatest accomplishment was in helping create the Gordon-Wascott Historical Society. He was very proud and honored to be a past Worshipful Master of the Itasca Masonic Lodge. He was a Shriner and a member of the Masonic Scottish Rite. Loren was also the past Commander of Lockman Jensen Post 499 of Gordon and served on the Honor Guard.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Natalye (currently a resident of Aspen Rehab); his sons, Bob (Jan) and Rick; his sisters, Etta Youngquist and Alice Featherly; and a brother, David.
In addition to his parents, Loren is preceded in death by his son, Gary, and his sister, Mary.
Special mention to Rick Sloan for all the years he served as caregiver to his parents.
A committal service in the Gordon Cemetery will be held on May 15, 2021
Financial memorials can be directed to the Northwood’s Humane Society, 10812 N O’Brien Hill Rd., Hayward, WI 54843 or St. Croix Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 188, Gordon, WI 54838.
A special thank you to St. Croix Hospice and Maple Ridge Care Center in Spooner and Aspen Rehab in South Range.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
