Loraine Cash

Loraine Ruth (Knigge) Cash, 87, left this world and entered the presence of her Savior on Oct. 5, 2021.
She was born in Hagler, Nebraska, on Feb. 13, 1934, to Marvin and Myrtle (Smith) Knigge. She died at Indianhead Medical Center in Shell Lake, Wisconsin.
She spent her childhood in Oregon and Colorado and her teen and young adult years in South Dakota and Washington state. She married Charles Howard Cash III in Seattle, Washington, on July 22, 1960. Together they lived in Western South Dakota, Alaska, North Dakota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.
She was the very loving mother of five children, four of whom were adopted. In addition to many years as a homemaker, she became a professional seamstress later in life. She trusted Jesus Christ as her Savior at age 6 and loved Him for the rest of her life.
She is survived by her five children, David Cash of Shell Lake, Martha (Marvin) Zacharias of Hayward, Ruth (Derrick) Graham of Trego, Angelee (Nolan) Yoder of Goshen, Indiana, and Lonnie (Angie) Cash of Delphos, Ohio. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, three sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Irwin and Myron; and her husband, Charles.
Her funeral will be on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Spooner Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Clifford Larrabee officiating. Interment will be at Spooner Cemetery.
