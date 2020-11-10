Lois Miller

Lois Lillian Miller, 80, of Shell Lake passed away peacefully at Aspen Acres Assisted Living Center in Hayward on November 7, 2020, surrounded by family.
Lois was born to Hjalmer and Clara Nordby on June 4, 1940, in Downing. As a child, she moved with her family to Minneapolis and graduated from Washburn High School in 1958.
Lois attended college at the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1962 with a degree in education. Pursuing a career in education, Lois worked for Richfield Public Schools and Minneapolis Public Schools as a teacher and special education administrator until her retirement in 1993.
While teaching at Richfield, Lois met and married Miles Miller in 1963, and they would remain together for the next 57 years until her death.
Lois had many interests and hobbies. She enjoyed cooking and baking, was an avid gardener, bird watcher and crafter. She also enjoyed spending time outdoors and at the lake with family and friends.
Lois is survived by her husband, Miles; two sons, Hugh (Vicki) Miller of Spooner and Matt (Lori) Miller of Hugo, Minnesota; one sister, Irene (Bob) Bjorkland of Cromwell Minnesota; five grandchildren, Drew Miller, Devan Miller, Jana Miller, Haley Miller, and Rachel Miller; along with several nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no services. A celebration of life will be held for Lois at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Lois’ family requests memorials in her name to the American Cancer Society.
