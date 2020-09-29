Lois Fladten, 90, Barron, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
She was born to Norman and Mary (Roeder) Knetzger on March 25, 1930, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee, their only child. She graduated from Holy Angels Academy, Milwaukee, in 1948.
She married Robert Fladten on September 2, 1950, at Church of St. Leo in Milwaukee. Lois and Bob raised two sons. She always made sure she had everyone’s favorite treats and snacks when her family would visit at the house in Barron or the cabin in Springbrook.
Her granddaughters especially loved her famous grilled cheese sandwiches! When the neighborhood sewing club ladies went to her home, Lois served perfect banana splits!
Lois was a member of the Barron VFW 8338 Post Auxiliary. She was a great bartender at the VFW, talking and listening to both young and old.
Lois was always smiling and friendly to everyone she met. She lived every day believing that if you’re nice to people, they will be nice in return!
Lois will be sorely missed by her sons, Dick (Kim) of Harwood Heights, Illinois, and John (Jackie) of Barron; granddaughters, Dannielle (Malcolm) White of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota, and Angie (Mark) Maier of Roseville, Minnesota; great-grandchildren, Nia White, Julian White, and Iris Maier; sisters-in-law, Hazel Trandum of Amery and Patsy (Fritz) Peabody of Menomonie; a goddaughter, Mary Enid Coffman of Plano, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers-in-law, Norman Fladten, Billy Micheels, Merlin Goodell, Stanley Trandum, and Wayne Lorenz; and sisters-in-law, Marcie Hawkinson, Gladys Goodell, and Gloria Lorenz.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Lois will be buried at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, rural Spooner.
