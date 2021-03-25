Lloyd Adams

Lloyd Clifford Adams, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in his home. He was born on May 24, 1937, in Canistota, South Dakota, to Clifford and Iva (Tarrell) Adams.
He served for seven years with the Marine Reserves. Later in his life he purchased a single-room cabin on property up in the Northwoods of Wisconsin and throughout the years built it into the cabin of his dreams. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and was host to many deer hunters throughout the years. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with family, driving his gator, and plowing snow for the neighbors with his tractor. You could always find him sitting at the dining room table watching the driveway for wildlife, and visitors were always welcomed with a wave through the window.
He is survived by his brother, Marlin (Shirley) Adams; his sister, Carol Elliott; and his children, Duane Adams, Lloyd (Lori) Adams, Connie Seiler, Joyce (Mike) Kuffel, Linda (Butch) Fussy, and Sherri Adams. He also leaves behind 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford Adams and Iva Rutherford; his sister, Betty Wiggins; and brother, Stanley Adams.
Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, March 26, at Solon Springs Funeral Home, 9005 E. Biller Loop in Solon Springs.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, at the funeral home. Pastor Ben Kidder will officiate. Interment will follow in Wascott Cemetery.
Condolences can left for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
