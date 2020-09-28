Linda Amerson
Linda Amerson, 57, Spooner, died at her home on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
Linda was born on June 2, 1963, in Cook County, Illinois, to Richard and Margaret (Burke) Huck. After the death of her father when she was 2, she was raised by her mother and stepfather, George Zdelar.
When she was 8, the family moved from Oaklawn, Illinois, to Minong for a short time before her parents purchased the Ma and Pa Resort of Spooner Lake.
On August 27, 1983, she was united in marriage to John Amerson at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Spooner and lived for a brief time in Rice Lake before moving back to Spooner.
Linda enjoyed crafts, playing online games, and reading. She also will be remembered as someone who had the gift of gab, the ability to tell lengthy stories, and made friends easily.
Linda is survived by her husband of 37 years, John; sons, Scott (Samantha) Amerson of Wonder Lake, Illinois, and Matthew Amerson of Duluth; granddaughter, Sophie; sisters, Barb (Todd) Skille of Spooner and Kim (Wayne) Flach of Spooner; several brothers and sisters-in-law; and many cousins, extended family, and friends.
Linda is preceded in death by her father, Richard Huck; mother, Margaret, and stepfather, George Zdelar; and several aunts and uncles.
A graveside service for Linda will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. at the Dobie Cemetery in Dobie. Online memories or condolences may be left for Linda’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
