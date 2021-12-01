Lilly Stensvold passed away on November 29, 2021, at Spooner Health.
Lilly was born on March 26, 1929, in Barron, Wisconsin, to Sophus and Margaret (Millerman) Nordlee. She attended schools in Barron, Menomonie, and Clear Lake, Wisconsin, graduating from Clear Lake High School in 1947.
On July 4, 1948, she married Norval Stensvold. They raised six children in homes in Deer Park, Hayward, and Spooner.
Lilly was the head librarian at the Spooner Memorial Library for many years. She loved to volunteer and help others whether at the library, thrift store, or her church. She was a long-time member of the Spooner Study Club. In her retirement, making quilts using any types of materials she felt could be used was one of her favorite pastimes.
She is survived by her children, James (Sarah), John (the late Susan), Laurie (Steve) Mitchell, Mark (Louise), Marla (Tim) Prytz, and Noreen (the late Keith) Barnes; and 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Lilly was preceded in death by her husband, Norval, and brother, Jerald Nordlee.
Memorials may be sent to the Spooner Memorial Library, 421 High St., Spooner, WI 54801, or Trinity Lutheran Church, 1790 Scribner St., Spooner, WI 54801.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Spooner Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for Lilly’s family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
