Leslie “Les” Jay Hashbarger, 63, of Sarona, formerly of Spooner, died on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sarona.

He was born on February 1, 1958, to Bill and Audie (Foster) Hashbarger in Little Rock, Arkansas. Les graduated from Russellville High School in 1976 and then attended Arkansas Technical University. Les entered the United States Army and was honorably discharged. He worked for the city of Spooner for the street department for many years.

He played bass guitar and loved riding his motorcycle, hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by three children, Benjamin Streuli of Eau Claire, Hunter (Leslie) Hashbarger of Sarona, and Kayla Zoltak of Eau Claire; seven grandchildren; and a sister, Julia Whitson of Quitman, Arkansaw.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Audie Hashbarger.

A celebration of his life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at Lipsie Pines in Spooner. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

