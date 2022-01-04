LeRoy Sandridge

LeRoy Alfred Sandridge, 79, of Sarona, Wisconsin, died Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at his home.
He was born on June 1, 1942, in Dane County, Wisconsin, to Howard and Frances (Zimmerman) Sandridge. LeRoy was married to Virginia Busick on December 2, 1961, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rice Lake. He owned and operated L&L Excavating for many years.
He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and hunting. He was Long Lake town chairman and formerly on the Washburn County Board. LeRoy was a member of the Rice Lake Elks Lodge and Moose Lodge.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Sandridge; two daughters, Lisa Bell and Tami Dennis; seven grandchildren, James, Jonathan, Shannon, Cheyne, Jordan, Justin, and Jeremy; six great-grandchildren, Abby, Payton, Raegan, Jaylin, Asonia, and Mireya; a brother, Robert Sands; a sister, Jane Wolff; three sisters-in-law, Sandy Sandridge, Judie Hanson, Donna Amerson; brother-in-law, Richard Busick; and many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Frances Sandridge; and two brothers, James and Kenneth Sandridge.
Private family services will be held at noon Saturday Jan. 8.
Public visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, with interment in Sarona Cemetery in Sarona, Wisconsin.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, June 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. at LeRoy and Virginia’s home.
